2023 May 23 17:23

Hoglund to deliver all-inclusive retrofit of Color Fantasy

Høglund will undertake an impressive turn-key Integrated Automation System (IAS) retrofit of Color Fantasy. The work is scheduled to take place in January 2024, according to the company's release.

The contract includes Høglund's Alarm & Monitoring System, Automation & Control System, Power Management System (PMS), and Ship Performance Monitor (SPM). The retrofit will enhance the operational efficiency and safety of the vessel, making it one of the most advanced ships on the water.



Color Fantasy is together with its sister ship Color Magic, the world’s largest cruise ship with car deck.

With a passenger capacity of 2,800 and a crew of 250, the vessel offers a wide range of amenities, including multiple restaurants, bars, a spa, a fitness centre, and a casino.

The IAS retrofit is an essential part of the ship's maintenance and modernization program. Høglund's advanced automation solutions will enable Color Fantasy to operate more efficiently and safely, reducing downtime and increasing reliability.



The retrofit is expected to take 17 days to complete, during which time the vessel will be dry-docked. The work will be carried out by a team of experienced engineers and technicians from Høglund.

Color Fantasy is the 3rd Color Line vessel undergoing an IAS retrofit from Høglund.