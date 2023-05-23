2023 May 23 13:12

Singapore's MPA organises a hazard identification and hazard and operability study workshop looking at methanol bunkering

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) is making final preparations for the supply of methanol as a bunker fuel in its waters, with the first operation expected within a few months, according to Ship & Bunker.

The MPA organised a hazard identification and hazard and operability study workshop looking at methanol bunkering on May 18-19, the authority said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

More than 40 participants attended, including representatives from ABS, Hong Lam Marine, Maersk Oil Trading and Mitsui & Co, as well as from various national authorities.

The MPA expects Singapore's first methanol bunkering operation to take place sometime in the third quarter of this year.



