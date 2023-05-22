Throughput of Volgograd River Port in 2022 rose by 50.3% to 608.2 thousand tonnes
In 2023, the port’s throughput is expected to fall by 19.3% YoY
In 2022, Volgograd River Port JSC handled 608.2 thousand tonnes of cargo, 99.8% of the planned 609.6 thousand tonnes. The failure to fulfill the plan is explained by the closure of the Azov-Black Sea direction, the decrease in the turnover of the company’s key clients (VTZ JSC and TMK PJSC) due to sanctions imposed on shipping. As compared with the result of 2021, the company demonstrated the growth of 50.3%, or 203.4 thousand tonnes, says the company.
Strips make the bulk of the port’s cargo turnover. Its handling surged 2.4 times to 529.3 thousand tonnes (vs the planned 453 thousand tonnes).
In 2023, the port’s throughput is expected to fall by 19.3%, year-on-year, to 491 thousand tonnes, close to the result of 2021.
In 2022, sales excluding VAT totaled RUB 152.08 million, up 74.5%, year-on-year and up 40.1% versus the plan.
Net profit of Volgograd River Port totaled RUB 50.74 million, up 7.57 times, year-on-year.
Volgograd River Port was founded on the Volga river in 1862. It covers an area of 370.4 thousand square meters, the length of the port’s cargo berth is 661 line meters. Total throughput capacity of berths handling dry bulk cargo is 10 thousand tonnes per day, packaged cargo - 3 thousand tonnes per day. Total storage area – 29.6 thousand square meters. The company operates 16 units of handling equipment. It is able to handle over 3 million tonnes of various cargoes per year.