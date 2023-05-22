2023 May 22 13:15

Algeria starts Arzew port expansion project

Algeria has launched a project to build two ship repair berths and expand other facilities at its Northern Port of Arzew, according to Zawya.

The two 220-metre berths will be dedicated to the maintenance and repair of large vessels owned by Algeria or other countries, the Arabic language daily Elkhabar said, quoting Transport Minister Youcef Cherfa.

Cherfa said the project also includes the construction of six onshore workshops for ship painting, lighting, maintenance, repair and other services.

“These two berths and the workshops will allow the port to provide repair and maintenance services to all types of vessels,” he said, adding that the project would be completed within 15 months.

According to the paper, the project was awarded last year to an Algerian-Chinese consortium with a value of around 45 billion Algerian dinars ($330 million).