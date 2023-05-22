2023 May 22 11:56

Boundaries of anchorages in the seaport of Vitino established

By order of the Government of the Russian Federation of April 18, 2023 No. 978-r, the boundaries of the seaport water area (anchorage No. 1 and anchorage No. 2), in which border, customs and federal state sanitary and epidemiological control (supervision) over Russian and foreign vessels carrying out transshipment of oil and petroleum products is exercised until December 31, 2024, have been established in the seaport of Vitino, according to Rosmorport.

The implementation of this decision is aimed at reducing time costs and improving the efficiency of port formalities when organizing the execution of state control and supervisory functions by competent authorities in the process of carrying out planned loading and unloading operations for the transshipment of oil and petroleum products in the seaport of Vitino.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Murmansk Branch, after the completion of the preparatory work, plans to provide pilotage services in the seaport of Vitino in the area of mandatory pilotage established by order of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation of January 11, 2011 No. 3, as well as services to ensure transport security in the water area of the seaport of Vitino.