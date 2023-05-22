2023 May 22 11:30

RF Government approves roadmap for petrochemical complex development until 2025

The production of large-capacity polymers is to be raised from 7.4 million tonnes in 2023 to 9.9 million tonnes in 2025

RF Government has approved a roadmap for the development of Russia’s petrochemical complex until 2025. The document signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin foresees the creation of a petrochemical clusters in the Arctic Zone in the Far East of Russia, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and the training of personnel for the industry, according to the press center of RF Government.

As Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers held on May 22, the development of petrochemical clusters in the Arctic Zone in close proximity to the resource base will ensure a multiplicative effect for a number of related industries and will contribute to a long-term economic growth.

The majority of activities foreseen by the roadmap are to be implemented by the end of 2023.

Among the target indicators of the roadmap is the increase in production of large-capacity polymers from 7.4 million tonnes in 2023 to 9.9 million tonnes in 2025. The share of hydrocarbons as a feedstock for petrochemical facilities is to increase from 26.2% in 2023 to 35.2% by 2025.

The plan on the development of Russia’s petrochemical complex has been revised in pursuance of the presidential order.

The document (1241-r dated 16 May 2023) is available in Russian on our website >>>>