2023 May 22 10:07

USA imposed sanction on Atomflot and Rybinsk Shipyard

The new list also includes four research vessels

More individuals and entities have been added to the Specially Designated Nationals List (SDN List) of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) according to the publication on the website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on May 19. The list now includes FSUE Atomflot and FSUE Hydrographic Company (both are companies of Rosatom) and research vessels.

The list includes 46 individuals including Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, and Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights. Apart from Russian individuals, the list includes citizens of Liechtenstein, Germany, Finland, India, Belarus, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Among almost 200 companies added to the list are FSUE Atomflot, FSUE Hydrographic Company, Arctic Bulker LLC (Dickson), Indiga Seaport Directorate LLC, Rybinsk Shipyard LLC, New Arctic Shipping Company LLC, Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard LLC , Rusatom - Additive Technologies LLC, Severnaya Zvezda LLC, Indiga Universal Sea Port LLC.

The following vessels owned by Hydrographic Company have been added to OFAC's SDN List: RV Aleksey Maryshev, RV Grigoriy Mikheyev, RV Ivan Kireev, RV Yuri Babaev.