2023 May 21 16:13

BMT awarded contract by MoD to provide combined admiralty pilot training

Under a multi-year pilot training programme agreement, BMT will support the transformation of future navigation training across the QECC platforms

BMT says it has been awarded a Hydrodynamic Marine Simulator Training contract by the MoD to deliver new, optimal levels of safety, operational efficiency, readiness, and an advanced 5-bridge training platform capability in customised navigation training for the Admiralty Pilots and Tug Masters of the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.



Under a multi-year pilot training programme agreement, BMT will support the transformation of future navigation training across the QECC platforms, that will see the company’s five, fully networked ship and tug bridge simulator suite being fully optimised by the pilotage and tugs teams to practice challenging manoeuvring and berthing strategies. The newest iteration of platform navigation software from BMT is supported by next generation hydrographic dynamic S-100 data, providing hydraulic and hydrodynamic synthetic environments that deliver the highest levels of precision e-navigation, situational awareness and realism. BMT’s innovative solution will enable the Admiralty Pilots at Portsmouth to accelerate training throughput and enhance delivery of sustainable distributed training, especially in highly complex tow-outs and ship manoeuvring situations.



As the sole contractor leading this UK programme, BMT is leveraging its flagship navigational simulator technology ‘BMT REMBRANDT’ and its commercial field experience supporting ship, port and terminal operators and pilots worldwide. BMT’s pioneering S-100 synthetic modelling developments won recognition and recently captured the inaugural Admiralty Innovation Prize.



BMT currently also supports training in the expanding commercial maritime and naval pilotage markets. It also licences ‘BMT REMBRANDT’ to leading national statutory agencies such as The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), The Dutch Safety Board and The Australian Transport Safety Bureau.



BMT will leverage the proven expertise of its UK and international industry delivery partners, including its ports and coastal infrastructure stakeholders, to present a diverse, innovative, and enduring enhancement to the United Kingdom’s naval technical training. BMT’s training systems integration will fully exploit its flagship navigation technology ‘BMT REMBRANDT’, and its newest-iteration 5-bridge marine navigation simulators that is state-of the art, to ensure navigation and manoeuvring training of the Admiralty Pilots in Portsmouth are fully optimised and conducted to the highest of industry safety standards.