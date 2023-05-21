  • Home
  • News
  • Fluxys increases its stake in Dutch BBL
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 21 10:21

    Fluxys increases its stake in Dutch BBL

    A 235-km submarine pipeline connecting the United Kingdom with the Netherlands

    Given the importance of the cross-border BBL-pipeline within the energy transition, Fluxys and Gasunie have jointly agreed to purchase co-owner Uniper’s 20% stake in the pipeline company, Fluxys said.

    Fluxys now holds 25% and Gasunie 75% of BBL. This transaction took place after Gasunie and Fluxys executed their pre-emption rights. BBL company owns and operates a 235-kilometer bi-directional gas pipeline between Balgzand in the Netherlands and Bacton in Great Britain.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 21

13:38 PGS secures Barents Sea contract
13:21 Allspeeds supply cutters and grippers for innovative robotic Mississippi mud mat vessel
11:07 Heerema signs framework agreement for transportation and installation of TenneT’s 2GW program
10:21 Fluxys increases its stake in Dutch BBL

2023 May 20

16:37 Aker Solutions reels in Uaru umbilicals contract
15:28 Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
14:41 Carnival Dream assists in ocean rescue of 17 people from capsized boat near Belize
14:20 SHI European “Road Show” unveils new ship designs
12:41 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer acceptance trials completed at Ingalls Shipbuilding
11:38 Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop steps down
10:56 Snam obtains certification for the “Management System for the Prevention of Corruption”

2023 May 19

18:07 HMM enters acquisition race for Hyundai LNG Shipping
17:58 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:40 China's Yangshan Port tops new Container Port Performance Index
17:10 Amogy, Skansi and SEAM sign MoU to explore ammonia as fuel for offshore supply vessels
16:57 Resolution issued on results of roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports”
16:45 AD Ports Group and Karachi Port Trust sign a strategic MoU to develop an infrastructure in Karachi Port
16:25 New services calling Costa Rica provide opportunities for neighboring countries
15:46 EMEC win funding to drive green hydrogen innovation
15:39 Russia’s first own grain carrier to be built in late 2025
15:24 MOL and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical sign basic agreement on long-term charter for newbuilding dual-fuel methanol carrier
14:43 Austal USA awarded contract valued up to US$3.195 billion for up to seven T-AGOS surveillance ships for the United States Navy
14:23 Port of Oakland to reduce emissions from cargo handling equipment at TraPac
14:00 FESCO and head of Tatarstan discussed implementation of bilateral cooperation in container logistics
13:42 Maersk and Barry Callebaut enter into a long-term partnership with groundbreaking of a new cocoa bean warehouse in Malaysia
13:12 ABS uses simulation and modeling to tackle ammonia’s safety challenge
12:34 LR, SDARI and MAN ES join forces on ammonia dual-fuel containership for MSC
12:27 Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation plans to launch first hydrogen-powered passenger ship in 2023
12:01 Egypt LNG exports reach 1.9M tons in Q1 2023: OAPEC
11:45 Minerva Bunkering receives licence to supply bunkers at Egyptian ports
11:26 UK sanctions 86 individuals and entities
11:02 Maersk expects its first lager methanol-fuelled boxship
10:50 Port of Los Angeles handles 688,000 container units in April
10:37 Fincantieri to build the fourth Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
10:18 USC plans implementation of Digital Production R&D project by 2027
09:24 Russia and Iran agreed to purchase and build 20 vessels for cargo transportation by North-South ITC

2023 May 18

18:07 bound4blue and Oceanking team up to offer innovative wind-assisted propulsion technology in Greece and Cyprus
17:59 Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can reach 35 million tonnes by 2030 — Marat Khusnullin
17:46 Svitzer awards a contract to Uzmar Shipyard to build two new TRAnsverse tugs for its Australian business
17:41 Russian authorities consider launching of engine building development programme
17:26 Daewoo E&C signs MOU with Corio Generation for offshore wind projects
17:06 Panama Canal Authority claims success in $671 million arbitration
16:35 24 million euros to be allocated for the upgrading of the infrastructure of the Alexandroupolis Port
16:20 Astara-Rasht railway to increase transit cargo traffic between Russia and Iran to 15 million tonnes per year — Alexander Novak
16:05 Wan Hai Lines to add new call at Colombo in America East Coast service
15:42 Saudi Arabia‘s Port of NEOM opens for business
15:25 Russia’s fleet of nuclear icebreakers will need at least 1,500 crew members by 2030
15:17 MSC sets record as 1st ocean carrier to hit 5 mil TEU in fleet capacity
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2023
14:43 Contecon Guayaquil S.A. welcomes ZIM’s Colibri Express (ZCX) service
14:29 Pacific nations updated on IMO work to reduce emissions from ships
14:18 Rosatom and NOVATEK to launch year-round navigation in eastern part of NSR in early 2024
13:54 NSR coastal line to have 11 ports of call from 2023
13:54 Saipem receives two new offshore contracts for 850 million USD
13:29 Near real-time ice monitoring of NSR from space will be fully in place in the next two years
13:01 Moscow takes delivery of 6 more electric boats from St. Petersburg
12:43 Port of Aberdeen increases its turnover by 17% to £39.2 million in 2022
11:42 Port of Hamburg's container throughput down 16.9 percent
11:09 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index by 11.3% in 2022
10:53 Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom