2023 May 21 10:21

Fluxys increases its stake in Dutch BBL

A 235-km submarine pipeline connecting the United Kingdom with the Netherlands



Given the importance of the cross-border BBL-pipeline within the energy transition, Fluxys and Gasunie have jointly agreed to purchase co-owner Uniper’s 20% stake in the pipeline company, Fluxys said.

Fluxys now holds 25% and Gasunie 75% of BBL. This transaction took place after Gasunie and Fluxys executed their pre-emption rights. BBL company owns and operates a 235-kilometer bi-directional gas pipeline between Balgzand in the Netherlands and Bacton in Great Britain.