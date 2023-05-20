2023 May 20 14:41

Carnival Dream assists in ocean rescue of 17 people from capsized boat near Belize

Carnival Dream’s crew helped rescue 17 people stranded in the Belize Channel Wednesday, after the group’s boat capsized. Carnival Dream was heading for Cozumel, Mexico, when the ship’s officers spotted the capsized boat and the group in distress, Carnival Cruise Line said in its media release.



Carnival Dream Captain Francesco Fiorentino’s officers and crew immediately alerted the Belize Coast Guard, lowered one of its shipboard tenders into the water in conjunction with local Belize tenders, and helped to rescue all 17 people.



Each member of the group rescued was in good condition before a transfer with the Belize Coast Guard was coordinated.



Carnival Dream resumed its voyage, continuing on to Cozumel as scheduled. The ship departed Galveston, Tex. May 14 for a six-day sailing, and will return May 20.