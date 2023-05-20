2023 May 20 10:56

Snam obtains certification for the “Management System for the Prevention of Corruption”

Snam says that on May 5th the company obtained the UNI ISO 37001:2016 certification, confirming its robust anti-corruption system. ISO 37001 specifies the requirements a management system for the prevention of corruption must have in order for a public or private organisation to implement a structured approach aimed at preventing and combating corruption and to provide itself with a best practice document.



The management system for preventing and combating corruption was verified by the independent certification body DNV Business Assurance Italia, which confirmed its adequacy, compliance with the requirements and widespread application.



The result achieved represents a further commitment for Snam to increase the trust of the market and its stakeholders, guaranteeing safety and respect for the law in carrying out its activities, thanks to the concrete presence of internal control and prevention measures, which include the assessment of ethical issues and of moral integrity.