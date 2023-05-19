2023 May 19 12:34

LR, SDARI and MAN ES join forces on ammonia dual-fuel containership for MSC

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) and MAN Energy Solutions (MAN-ES) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a design for the ammonia dual-fuel operation of an MSC container ship.

Under the MOU, a technical specification and the associated design documents will be developed for a variant of SDARI’s twin island 8200 TEU container ship design for a vessel contracted to LR class by MSC.

This will allow MSC, one of the world’s leading container carriers, to have the option for adopting ammonia as a zero-carbon main propulsion fuel for future newbuilding contracts.

As part of the project, SDARI will prepare the specification and design documentation of the ammonia dual-fuel variant, whilst LR will verify that the design conforms with safety standards and rules relating to the usage of ammonia as a marine fuel. MAN-ES will deliver data for the engine design and ammonia fuel supply and emission abatement systems.