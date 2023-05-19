2023 May 19 12:27

Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation plans to launch first hydrogen-powered passenger ship in 2023

The hull has been assembled, the interior works are underway

Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation plans to launch the first hydrogen-powered passenger ship by the end of the year, TASS cites Renat Mistakhov, head of Ak Bars.

According to Renat Mistakhov, the hull has been assembled with the interior works underway.

“Of course, the main works on this ship are conducted taking into account the supply of the hydrogen power unit which will allow for launching and for testing,” said the head of Ak Bars.

Renat Mistakhov says the company will continue considering the developments for ships powered by LNG, hydrogen and electricity, those with the least emissions. Ak Bars also looks into creation of high-speed ships of Meteor type.