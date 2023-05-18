2023 May 18 17:59

Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can reach 35 million tonnes by 2030 — Marat Khusnullin

By 2025, cargo turnover is expected reach 30 million tons, by 2030 – 35 million tons

Cargo traffic on the international transport corridor North-South ITC can reach 35 million tonnes by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin said at the roundtable meeting on the development of the international transport corridor “North-South” in the framework of the XIV International Economic Forum "Russia – the Islamic World: KazanForum" 2023, according to the Telegram channel of RF Government.

"The development of transit routes in the directions of the Caspian region, South and Southeast Asia, and the Persian Gulf countries is a priority for the Russian Federation. We believe that by 2025, cargo turnover in this direction should double – to at least 30 million tons, and by 2030 – to 35 million tons. This is 155% more compared to 2021," Marat Khusnullin said.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that in order to develop an international transport route in Russia, it is planned to build automobile bypasses of Astrakhan, Derbent, Khasavyurt.

In addition, the R-217 Kavkaz highway is being overhauled and the ports of the Caspian basin in the Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Dagestan are being developed.

To increase the capacity of the Russian border, the Derbent railway checkpoint is being built and the Upper Lars and Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoints are being reconstructed.

He recalled that the day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi took part in the signing ceremony of an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation on the creation of a railway between the Iranian cities of Rasht and Astara for the development of transportation along the North–South transport corridor via video link.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.