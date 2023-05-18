2023 May 18 13:29

Near real-time ice monitoring of NSR from space will be fully in place in the next two years

Five satellites will be launched by the end of 2023

Near real-time ice monitoring of the Northern Sea Route from space will be fully in place in the next two years, Alexei Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, said at the meeting of Vladimir Putin with Government members. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to the Minister, five satellites will be launched by the end of this year. Besides, 16 new emergency rescue vessels will be put on duty along the Northern Sea Route in 2023–2025. The Emergencies Ministry is building the first out of four emergency rescue centres. An order has been placed to build 13 Russian Arctic-grade helicopters which, in conjunction with icebreakers, will fully cover the NSR.

When speaking at the meeting, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, reminded that a Northern Sea Route Main Directorate was established last year. “It included the well-known headquarters of naval operations. The management of NSR navigation was consolidated in one place, and thanks to this, even winter-autumn navigation passed without incident, not a single ship required emergency icebreaking assistance,” he said.