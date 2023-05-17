2023 May 17 18:07

PrimeServ SCR retrofit makes cruise ship Tier III-compatible

MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, has completed a retrofit aboard the ‘Ambience’, a vessel belonging to Ambassador Cruise lines, managed by Bernhard Schulte Cruise Services. The scope of the project covered the installation of SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) systems, while two of the ship’s four MAN 8L58/64 engines replaced their NA57/T turbochargers with modern MAN TCA 66 units, according to the company's release.

The order came about when Ambassador overtook the Ambience with the intention of offering cruises in the key Norwegian Heritage Fjord market with its exacting Tier III emission standards.



MAN’s SCR system is the greenest solution available on the market with the highest operational readiness and safety. The SCR will be available from just 15% engine load, enabling clean operation, also during slow-sailing in the fjords as well as close to port and populated areas.

The fully modular SCR solution has also been fully integrated into the Ambience’s engine-control set-up. With its closed-loop system and a weather station that uses environmental data, the NOx-reduction rate is maximised and ammonia-slip minimised to just 10 ppm, comparable to that of a car. Low ammonia slip is not just good because ammonia is a greenhouse gas and affects the climate, but also because it reduces urea consumption enabling the urea-tank size to be minimised.