2023 May 17 17:25

JAXPORT partners support continued growth of LNG as a clean marine fuel

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) facilitated the move of dozens of specialty liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks through the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal, according to the company's release. Owned by LNG supplier Eagle LNG Partners LLC, half of the tanks will be used to temporarily increase storage at its Jacksonville LNG bunker facility near the Talleyrand Marine Terminal, and the other half will be used for exporting LNG to the Caribbean and elsewhere.

The tanks bound for the Caribbean mark the company’s progression toward replacing petroleum with natural gas for power generation to several islands, including Aruba. It also marks progress following a memorandum of understanding between Aruban leaders and JAXPORT to grow business connections. LNG growth serves as an example of a business connection mutually benefitting both regions.



As demand for LNG continues to grow, JAXPORT has served as a hub for LNG expansion and development for the shipping industry and is the only U.S. East Coast port to offer on-dock and near-dock LNG fueling capabilities.



The ISO tanks' move to JAXPORT was coordinated by logistics and freight forwarding company JF Moran, with stevedoring services provided by terminal operator SSA Atlantic. Local tank trucking provider Patriot Logistics transported the tanks to Eagle LNG’s Maxville LNG Facility in North Jacksonville.



JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port by volume and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports. Jacksonville offers a 47-foot deepwater shipping channel, two-way ship traffic with no berth or terminal congestion, and same-day access to 98 million U.S. consumers.