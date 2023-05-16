2023 May 16 18:06

“K” Line concludes long-term time charter agreement with Diamond Gas International for one new LNG vessel

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has announced the signing of a 15-year long- term time charter contract (with an option to extend the contract up to 10 additional years) with Mitsubishi Corporation subsidiary Diamond Gas International Pte. Ltd. (DGI) on May 12th.

“K” LINE has also concluded a shipbuilding contract with Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (Samsung) for a 174,000 m3 LNG carrier. This is the first long-term time charter contract between DGI and “K” LINE involving a newly built vessel. The plan is for this new vessel to be engaged in LNG transportation around the world beginning in the second half of 2026.

This vessel will be equipped with an ME-GA1 engine and achieve the reduction of environmental impact through the reduction of fuel consumption during operation.