2023 May 16 15:04

NYK concludes long-yerm charter agreement for four new LNG carriers with EnBW

NYK has signed long-term charter contracts for four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (hereafter EnBW), a major German energy company, according to the company's release.

These four vessels will be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. in South Korea and will be completed in sequence during 2027. The 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type1 tanks will be made of advanced insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate. They will be propelled by fuel efficient dual-fuel slow-speed two-stroke marine engines2. They will also feature a shaft generator3 and air lubrication system (ALS),4 making the ships more environmentally-friendly than conventional LNG carriers.



