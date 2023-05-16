2023 May 16 14:40

Tina Revsbech to join Maersk Tankers as its new CEO

Tina Revsbech will join Maersk Tankers as its new CEO, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience. Tina will replace Christian M. Ingerslev, who has been appointed CEO of Maersk Supply Service, according to the company's release.

Previously, Tina Revsbech has worked as Executive Vice President at Fednav Limited, CEO at BW Tankers and Senior Vice President at Torm. Earlier in her career, Tina Revsbech worked for more than 15 years for Maersk Tankers as Head of Chartering and Head of Maersk Tankers for Americas and Singapore, respectively.



Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the world.