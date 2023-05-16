2023 May 16 17:41

NYK LNG-fueled PCTC makes first visits to Nagoya and Yokkaichi ports and participates in first LNG bunkering in Nagoya

Wild Rose Leader, NYK’s fourth LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), entered the ports of Nagoya on May 10 and Yokkaichi on May 15 for the first time. On the same days, commemoration ceremonies were held at each port and attended by related parties to celebrate the vessel’s arrival and wish it a lifetime of safe voyages, according to the company's release.

Wild Rose Leader is the second of four vessels to be delivered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. 2 and was given the name of a flower to emphasize NYK’s desire for its LNG-fueled PCTCs to pass on a healthy global environment through environment-friendly transportation.

The day after entering the port of Nagoya, the vessel received LNG fuel from Kaguya, an LNG bunkering ship operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation, which is a joint venture owned by NYK and other partners. This was the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to ever occur at Nagoya port.

On May 12 at the port of Nagoya, the vessel loaded vehicles and equipment handled by Isewan Terminal Service Co., Ltd.,3 and on May 15 at the port of Yokkaichi , the vessel loaded vehicles made by Honda Motor Co., Ltd.





