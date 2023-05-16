2023 May 16 13:24

Air Products to build Europe’s ‘first’ liquid hydrogen refuelling station in the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium

Air Products has signed an agreement with Aers Energy België to build a multi-fuel hydrogen refuelling station for heavy-duty vehicles in the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, according to the company's release.

Expected to become the “first” commercial-scale hydrogen fuelling station in Europe that integrates liquid hydrogen storage, Air Products will build and operate the site, while the project comes as part of a wider strategy to support Belgium and Europe’s sustainable development.

Situated on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network in Zeebrugge, the station is set to provide over one tonne of hydrogen per day, contributing to the recently agreed Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) objectives.

Agreed in March (2023), the AFIR sets mandatory deployment targets for hydrogen refuelling infrastructure along the EU’s TEN-T Core Network.



Aers Energy was awarded a concession in the port, where it will also operate a new secure truck stop, rest area, convenience store and restaurant.



In recent years, several players have announced plans to build up supply of hydrogen to the Belgian port, including Hyoffwind, John Cockerill and BESIX, who revealed plans to construct a 100MW green hydrogen production unit in Zeebrugge.



2021 saw Chile sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge to support the creation of an export corridor for green hydrogen between South America and Belgium.