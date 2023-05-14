2023 May 14 13:52

Container ship that lost propulsion off New Zealand towed safely to shore - MPA

The SHILING has since been towed safely by a tug arranged by New Zealand authority to Golden Bay



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed that the Singapore-registered container vessel, SHILING had made a request for assistance to the Maritime New Zealand on 12 May 2023 at around 0830 hrs local time (Singapore Time 0430 hrs) after she lost her main propulsion and started drifting in heavy swells at about 22 nautical miles north-west of Farewell Spit, New Zealand. The SHILING has since been towed safely by a tug arranged by New Zealand authority to Golden Bay for further assessment and repair.



MPA is investigating the cause of this incident and rendering necessary assistance to the ship manager and the ship Master.