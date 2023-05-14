2023 May 14 15:13

On the sidelines of the Global Hydrogen Forum SCZONE prepares for strategic cooperation with Port of Rotterdam

The discussions included the “green corridor” from Singapore to the port of Rotterdam passing through SCZONE

Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), held many meetings and discussions, during his stay in Rotterdam, as part of his participation in the Global Hydrogen Forum, which is the largest event of its kind in Europe. His activity, there, aims to attract Dutch investments in the targeted industrial sectors and to discuss means of joint cooperation between the two sides, in order to complete the intense activity that SCZONE is carrying out to achieve maximum utilization of its resources in order to achieve the goals of the global transition towards green energy, the SCZONE press release said.



Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien reviewed the most important information about SCZONE and its activities during the first session of the forum in the presence of his excellency Hatem Abd Elqader, the Egyptian ambassador to Netherlands, Mr. Ahmed Abu Taleb, Mayor of Rotterdam, representatives from the sovereign fund of Egypt, representatives from the Egyptian new and renewable energy authority, representatives from the Egyptian electricity transmission company, and in front of a group of major Dutch companies in the field of green hydrogen. And among the attendees, there were representatives from the Dutch company OCI Global, which is one of the first companies working in the field of green fuel within the scope of SCZONE, as it implemented the first green hydrogen project within the industrial zone in Sokhna with a capacity of 100 megawatts, in partnership with FertiGlobe, Scatec Company, and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, where the project was inaugurated by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during the proceedings of COP 27, which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh last November.



The Chairman of SCZONE, held important discussions with the CEO of Rotterdam Port, as part of discussing the possibility of signing an agreement or a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of the Circulation of green fuel, so that the green fuel path from SCZONE after its manufacture is heading to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands in preparation for its arrival to all European markets. The discussions also include the “green corridor” from Singapore to the port of Rotterdam passing through SCZONE, which is intended to be a corridor for green bunkering. The cooperation will also include the exchange of experiences in developing the ports of the Suez Canal Economic Zone through technical support in the areas of digitization within the ports.