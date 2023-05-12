2023 May 12 12:02

Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes

Exports rose by 11.4%, imports — by 4.7%

In January-April 2023, seaports of Russia handled 300.5 million tonnes, up 11.6%, year-on-year. Hadling of dry bulk cargo totaled 146.4 million tonnes (+21%) including 70 million tonnes of coal (+18.3%), 16.5 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-6.9%), 22.4 million tonnes of grain (up 2.1 times), 7.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-17.5%), 10.5 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (up 1.7 times), 3.2 million tonnes of or (-18.3%), 2.4 million tonnes of cargo caried by ferries (+36.2%), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 154.1 million tonnes (+4%) including 92.5 million tonnes of crude oil (+7.6%), 46 million tonnes of petroleum products (-2.9%), 12.4 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-4.4%) and 2 million tonnes of liquid food (+26.1%).

Exports totaled 236.7 million tonnes (+11.4%), imports — 13 million tonnes (+4.7%), transit - 22.8 million tonnes (+4.4%), short-sea cargo handling — 28 million tonnes (+24.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 33 million tonnes (+3.4%) including 9.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+32.3%) and 23.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.2%). The port of Murmansk handled 20.1 million tonnes (+12.7%), Sabetta — 9.6 million tonnes (-2.6%), Varandey — 1.8 million tonnes (-18.8%), Arkhangelsk — 0.58 million tonnes (-38.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 87.7 million tonnes (+8%) including 37.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.9%) and 50.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.8%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 43 million tonnes (+17.6%), Primorsk - 23.1 million tonnes (+13.2%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg — 13.9 million tonnes (-10%), Vysotsk — 4.4 million tonnes (-12.2%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 100.1 million tonnes (+22.0%) including 47.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+35.7%) and 52.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+11.7%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 55.2 million tonnes (+11.2%), Taman — 15.4 million tonnes (+9.2%), Tuapse — 8.2 million tonnes (+34.5%), Kavkaz — 6.8 million tonnes (up 2.1 times), Rostov-on-Don — 5.3 million tonnes (+41.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 2.1 million tonnes (+28.7%) including 1.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+63.5%) and 0.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.7%). The port of Makhachkala handled 1 million tonnes (+3.9%), Astrakhan - 0.97 million tonnes (up 1.6 times).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 77.6 million tonnes (+7.1%) including 50.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.5%) and 27 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3%). Vostochny Port handled 30.1 million tonnes (+12.9%), Vanino — 12.1 million tonnes (flat, year-on-year), Vladivostok — 10.9 million tonnes (+7.3%), Nakhodka — 9.4 million tonnes (+14.7%), Prigorodnoye — 4.8 million tonnes (-15.1%).

In January-April 2023, Russian seaports serviced 21,118 passenger ships (+37.5%), sea terminals serviced 1.4 million passengers (up 1.7 times) including almost 1.4 million departing passengers (up 1.7 times) and 25.3 thousand arriving passengers (+18.9%). No transit passengers were serviced over the period.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol — 1.36 million people (up 1.8 times), Yalta — 25.5 thousand people (+8.2%), Sochi — 10.2 thousand people (-18.9%).