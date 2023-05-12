2023 May 12 11:24

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port shipped a batch of ship to the Chinese port of Dalian

A total of 19 containers with 500 tonnes of fish has been shipped

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port, together with open base of fishing fleet bunkering, has shipped 19 containers with 500 tonnes of fish to the Chinese port of Dalian, according to the port Telegram channel.

The port regularly organizes multimodal transportation of fish cargo involving refrigerated facilities in Nakhodka and Vladivostok. In the near future, the refrigerated storage complex will be expanded with a new reefer warehouse at the Elektrougli station. Its capacity will exceed 10 thousand tonnes, according to the statement.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.

In 2022, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 290 thousand TEEU (+9%, year-on-year) including 27 thousand TEU of refrigerated containers. Fish accounted for 50% of reefer containers.