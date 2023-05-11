2023 May 11 18:07

Shearwater awarded two 4D surveys over important gas fields, west of Shetland

Shearwater has been awarded two 4D surveys by TotalEnergies over the Laggan, Tormore, and Edradour fields with an option to extend to the Glenlivet field, according to the company's release.

The surveys will commence in May 2023, with a duration of approximately two months and be conducted by the IsoMetrix equipped, Amazon Conqueror.

