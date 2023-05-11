2023 May 11 16:58

Astomos, INPEX agree to supply Middle East’s first ever marine biofuel for VLGC Astomos Energy

Astomos Energy Corporation (Astomos) and INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) reached an agreement to supply B24 biofuel bunker to a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) chartered by Astomos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the company's release.

Over the next several months, INPEX will supply B24 biofuel to the VLGC through a bunker vessel operated by Monjasa at Khor Fakkan port in the UAE emirate of Sharjah. This will be the first instance in which biofuel is supplied to a VLGC in the Middle East. B24 biofuel consists of 24 percent fatty acid methyl ester (FAME2) and 76 percent very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), a conventional bunker fuel.

Dubai-based Neutral Fuels3 will produce the FAME from waste cooking oil collected from restaurants and hotels in the UAE. Monjasa will supply the VLSFO and blend it with the FAME. The use of B24 biofuel is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 15~20 percent compared to conventional bunker fuel. The FAME is certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification system, which guarantees the sustainability of its sources. Biofuel can be utilized to power vessels without modifications. Biofuel is also gaining attention as a viable option towards the decarbonization of bunker fuel due to its raw materials consisting of plant-based waste cooking oil.

Astomos realized the world’s first CN LPG procurement and launched Japan’s first LPG- fueled vessel toward the realization of the Japanese government’s “Carbon Neutral Society by 2050” policy. Furthermore, Astomos has established the “Green Business Development Office” for the purpose of strategic planning and promotion from a long-term and comprehensive perspective regarding efforts to build a low-carbon society.

INPEX, in collaboration with partners around the world, plans to expand its biofuel business, develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering business in the UAE and Indonesia and develop alternative fuels including ammonia and methanol. In addition, the INPEX Group has conducted the exploration and production of crude oil and associated business activities in the UAE for 50 years since 1973.

Monjasa is a global partner in the oil and shipping industries and among the world’s 10 largest marine fuel suppliers with a fleet of 30 vessels and total volume of around 6 million tons yearly. As part of its Responsibility framework, Monjasa is engaged with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Mission Ambassador.

FAME is an abbreviation of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester. The ingredient determines designations. (e.g., UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester), PME (Palm Methyl Ester), RME (Rapeseed Methyl Ester), SME (Soybean Methyl Ester), TME (Tallow Methyl Ester)). The B24 biofuel INPEX will supply consists of 24% FAME and 76% VLSFO.

Neutral Fuels was founded in 2011 in the Emirate of Dubai and produces biodiesel from waste cooking oil collected from restaurants and hotels in the UAE. In response to the global decarbonization requirements, Neutral Fuels aims to expand biodiesel production in the Middle East and other region