2023 May 11 12:32

Rosatom may become a sole sea operator under the Northern Delivery programme

This is to be included into amendments to the second reading of the bill

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom may become a sole sea operator under the Northern Delivery programme, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, as saying at the meeting of the Council for the development of the Far East, Arctic and Antarctic at the Federation Council.

The State Duma of the Russian Federation has recently passed in the first reading the draft federal law on northern delivery. Amendments to the second reading are being prepared.

“We plan to introduce Rosatom as a sole sea operator as part of the amendments to the second reading,” said Aleksey Chekunkov.

Apart from establishment of a sole sea operator the bill provides for creation of legal and organizational framework for the northern delivery, distribution of authorities between various levels, assigning of a federal coordinator, creation of a state monitoring system, determination of the the basic infrastructure.

Besides, subsidized coastal voyages will be made in 2023. Apart from container carrier Sevmorput, the coastal line will be serviced by smaller ships.

“In 2022, two round voyages were made and 8.5 thousand tonnes of cargo was transported. The task for 2023 is to make at least three voyages. We see the demand for them,” summarized the Minister.