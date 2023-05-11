2023 May 11 09:23

RMMP project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don obtains an expert approval

Image source: IAA PortNews

The project on construction of a grain terminal within the territory of Multimodal Seaport of Rostov in Rostov-on-Don has obtained an approval of the non-state expertise performed by Sertpromtrest LLC, according to the ad hoc register.

Another approval was given to the first and the second turns of non-public railway tracks of RMMP at the Zarechnaya station of the North Caucasus Railway.

According to IAA PortNews reports, the first turn of the grain terminal with annual capacity of 1 million tonnes was launched at the Multimodal Seaport of Rostov in July 2021.

The terminal construction began in 2019. Its storage capacity is estimated at 141,000 tonnes. The rate of accepting cargo delivered by the railway will be as high as 800 tonnes per hour, shipment by water - 800 tonnes per hour.

In October 2021, Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev and General Director of RMMP-Zerno Rinat Niazbayev signed an agreement on cooperation in creation of the grain terminal. The construction of the second turn was planned to begin in 2022.

Investments into the terminal total RUB 1.8 billion.

Multimodal Seaport of Rostov offers forwarding, logistic and stevedore services. The port’s production facilities include 5 mooring berth with a total length of 830 meters, approach railways with a total length of 9 kilometers as well as open and covered storage areas of over 70,000 square meters.

Photos by IAA PortNews