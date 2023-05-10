  • Home
  • 2023 May 10 17:07

    Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2023 fell by 3.1% Y-o-Y

    The port’s grain throughput fell by 1%

    In January-April 2023, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia fell by 3.1%, year-on-year, to 2.57 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

    In the reported period, handling of grain and cereal products fell by 0.9% to 1.14 million tonnes, handling of construction materials rose by 3.1% to 217.1 thousand tonnes, wood pellets – by 11.1% to 134.2 thousand tonnes.

    Handling of oil products dropped by 13.3% to 128.4 thousand tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput sank 5.7 times, year-on-year, to 29.5 thousand TEUs.

    In the reported period, the port serviced 21.83 thousand passengers, up 19%, year-on-year.

    The number of calls fell by 14% to 500.

    Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2022, the port of Liepaja handled 14.7 million tonnes.

