2023 May 9 18:12

SEDNA and OrbitMI announce integration to unify vessel data and enable faster, more transparent maritime operations

Today’s announcement builds on an existing partnership between SEDNA and OrbitMI, established in May, 2021.



SEDNA, the all-in-one solution used by the shipping industry and beyond to mitigate the challenges of traditional email platforms and transform business processes, and OrbitMI, a global provider of maritime software and data products to accelerate digital transformation in maritime, today announced the integration of their two digital platforms.



The integration, which is already in use by one of the world’s leading tanker shipping companies, Stena Bulk, and now available to other shipping companies worldwide, will help centralise vessel data through providing a seamless flow of data across the two platforms.



This will allow vessel owners, operators and charter teams across the shipping sector with access to both digital tools to stay better informed on vessel activities and information like voyage status, position in the ocean and deviation alerts to ETA, speed, and consumption, all from within one platform so that they can more quickly and easily visualise and manage global voyages. The integration is available to access both on SEDNA’s web browser interface and mobile app, so shipping employees can access all of the information they need, when working either in their offices or when remote or on the move.



Altogether, this unification of platforms creates a single source of truth for vessel data, removing the need to switch between apps, which can otherwise waste time and increase the risk of error when copying and pasting data, resulting in poorer decision making.



The integration, announced today, is an extension to the partnership already established between SEDNA and OrbitMI in May, 2021. Both launched in 2017, SEDNA and Orbit—the product of OrbitMI—are cloud-based technology services created to enable more efficient, productive, and collaborative workflows across organisations to advance business performance.



SEDNA integrates with maritime and other industry apps, including OrbitMI and other technologies, to go beyond email and provide a digital solution where users can easily access essential shipping data under one roof.