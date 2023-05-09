  • Home
  • 2023 May 9 15:29

    Adani Enterprises Q4 revenue from operations jumps 26% YoY

    As of March end, Adani Enterprises had a consolidated gross debt of Rs 38,320 crore

    Adani Enterprises Ltd reported an over 2-fold year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March to Rs 722.48 crore. Revenue from operations increased 26% YoY to Rs 31,346.05 crore, The Economic Times reported.

    The company’s board has approved a dividend of Rs 1.20 a share for the financial year ended March.

    The diversified conglomerate’s operating profit more than doubled on year to Rs 3,957 crore.

    “Our mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities and our O&M management skills are strengths that we continue to derive from the Adani portfolio’s diversity to create reliable long-term value for all our investors,” Chairman Gautam Adani was quoted as saying in the release.

    “Our focus remains on governance, compliance, performance, and cash flow generation,” Adani added.

    For FY23, Adani Enterprises’ consolidated net profit trebled YoY to Rs 2,472.94 crore, and revenue surged over 97% to Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

    Consolidated operating profit in the year doubled to Rs 10,025 crore on account of strong operational performance across businesses, the company said.

    As of March end, Adani Enterprises had a consolidated gross debt of Rs 38,320 crore. The external debt-to-equity ratio was 0.73 times as of March end, compared to 1.06 times a year ago.

    During the quarter, ANIL Ecosystem’s revenue increased 31% YoY to Rs 908 crore, and operating profit grew 23% to Rs 89 crore.

    The primary industries mining services business reported an 18% growth in revenue in Q4 to Rs 803 crore, and operating profit growth of 8% to Rs 311 crore.

    The company has maintained leadership with a 50% market share in the mining services business.

    The Carmichael Mine in Australia, which commenced mining operations in January 2022, reported a revenue of Rs 4,872 crore in FY23.

