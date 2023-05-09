2023 May 9 11:16

Ferguson Marine shipyard begins Type 26 frigate work

Manufacturing is now underway at Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow), on the first of three units to be built for HMS Belfast, the third City Class Type 26 frigate currently being constructed by BAE Systems, signalling a new dawn for the Port Glasgow shipyard, the Company said in its news release.



This phase of work involves fabricating three steel units. When ready later this year, the modules will be transported to BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard ready for assembly as part of HMS Belfast, the third frigate in a series of eight warships that BAE Systems is building for the Ministry of Defence.



David Tydeman, Chief Executive of Ferguson Marine said: “Today heralds a new era for commercial shipbuilding at Port Glasgow, one we have painstakingly planned and prepared for. It demonstrates the ability of our skilled workforce to secure complex new contracts in a commercial environment. And this is just the beginning. We plan to grow our expertise and capabilities to win additional commercial contracts and adjacent markets.