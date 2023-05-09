2023 May 9 10:27

Austal engages Engineers Australia to offer global best practice workforce credentials to Australian engineers

Austal Australia has signed a three-year contract with Engineers Australia for the provision of support that will see global best practice workforce credentialing and membership offered to all Australian based engineering employees, the Company said in a press release.



Under the contract, Austal Australia has initially enrolled 55 of the company’s degree qualified, industry experienced engineers into Engineering Australia’s Chartership, that will lead them to national and internationally recognised certification of skills at the highest technical level.



Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the new partnership with Engineers Australia will help Austal’s engineers achieve and maintain the industry’s highest possible credentials and continue to deliver a superior level of service and support to customers and stakeholders.



Engineers Australia’s Chartered credential is the highest available technical credential for an engineering professional in Australia; nationally and internationally recognised as a measure of excellence and signifies a certain level of skill, talent and experience after a minimum of 5 years’ experience.



Austal Australia’s engineers are working on multiple defence shipbuilding, systems, and sustainment projects at various locations in Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory, including the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Project and Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project for Defence Australia.