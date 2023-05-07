2023 May 7 10:46

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines makes inaugural connections to shore power in calls to Bergen and San Francisco

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ flagship Boletteand sister ship Borealis have made inaugural connections to shore power in calls to Bergen and San Francisco this month, the cruise line press release said.



Borealisbecame the first of Fred. Olsen’s fleet to utilise shore power, by connecting during a transit call to San Francisco as part of the ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ cruise on 17th April.



Just one week later, flagship Bolettefollowed suit, by connecting to shore power for seven hours on a call into Bergen, Norway. During this time, the ship was able to utilise up to 27,000 kilowatts of renewable hydropower.



Bolette will connect again when she returns to Bergen on 23rd May 2023, with both ships to utilise any future connections when available in other ports of call.