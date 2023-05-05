2023 May 5 12:07

A.P. Moller - Maersk inaugurates its first warehouse & distribution facility in Cape Town, South Africa

A. P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), a global integrator of logistics, today inaugurated its first warehousing & distribution (W&D) facility in Cape Town, South Africa, according to the company's release.

The new W&D facility is spread over 10,000 sq. m. and has an additional open yard space of 3,500 sq. m. The facility has over 85% area covered with racking providing for 7,000 pallet locations.

The warehouse is strategically located with access to the strategic Belcon rail siding at under 5 km, Port of Cape Town at 22 km and fast and easy connectivity to N1 and N2 highways as well as close proximity to Cape Town International Airport. This will allow customers to use different modes of transport to move their goods to and from the Maersk warehouse. The rail siding will enable reliable, faster, cost-efficient, and greener access into/out of the port, bypassing traffic, and port gate congestion.

With complete data integration into its state-of-the-art Warehouse Management System (WMS), customers will be guaranteed clear visibility of their cargo's movement and better inventory management.

The facility also boasts dedicated back-up power and top-notch safety for fire compliance with Automatic Sprinkler Inspection Bureau (ASIB) certification.



