2023 May 5 08:22

Fischmarkt Hamburg-Altona presents plans for fishing port

Approximately 200 Hamburg residents came together on Wednesday in Altona Town Hall's assembly room to discuss plans for the fishing port, according to the Port of Hamburg's release. Information on future use, buildings and open spaces, mobility and sustainability in the Areal West district was provided across five presentation tables. Participants engaged in intensive dialogue about the plans in a positive atmosphere among themselves as well as with those responsible from the Fischmarkt Hamburg-Altona project team and with representatives of the district administration.

Fischmarkt Hamburg-Altona GmbH has been managing the properties on the fishing port for approximately seventy years. The company is a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and is part of HHLA's Real Estate segment. The goal of the planned development is to protect the traditional fishing and port industry in the East district (the wholesale fish market on “Große Elbstraße”), while at the same time providing a stimulus for upgrading the entire area along “Große Elbstraße”. The project involves creating a lively quarter for multiple use and public areas. Its central component is a multi-functional public market hall with fish and gourmet food stands. In addition to commercial buildings, FMH will meet the high demand for living space by constructing three elevated, flood-proof residential buildings. The seven buildings of high architectural quality will connect the district of Ottensen with the river Elbe.



Demolition of the old buildings will begin soon after, allowing planners insight into the West district's development potential so they can start remediating contaminated sites.



As part of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, HHLA Real Estate is responsible for building management and district development. Founded in 1885 for the construction of Hamburg’s Speicherstadt historical warehouse district, HHLA manages the historically unique collection of red-brick buildings through its Real Estate segment. It has also expanded its portfolio to include the Hamburg fish market and numerous commercial and logistics properties around the port.



Fischmarkt Hamburg-Altona (FMH) operates a unique trading and commercial centre at one of Hamburg's most interesting locations. Some 2,000 employees work here at more than 120 companies.