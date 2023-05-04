2023 May 4 16:52

Paddle cruiser of Project PKS-180, Aurum, launched in Astrakhan Region

Image source: USC Shipyard builds two vessels of this project for Gama Group

On 4 May 2023, Astrakhan, Russia based Shipbuilding Plant “Lotos” (Lotos Shipyard, part of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair) launched the paddle cruiser of Project PKS-180, Aurum, USC says in a press release.

The ceremony was attended by Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin, Chairman of USC BoD Georgy Poltavchenko, General Director of Meta-Com LLC Nikita Galkin, SCSSR head Anatoly Mishanov, etc.

The ship ordered by MASHPROMLEAZING JSC will be owned and operated by Rechservis LLC (a company of Gama Group). The ship designer - Meta-Com LLC.

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 81.6 m, BOA – 13.83 m, passengers - 180.

In 2018, Lotos shipyard laid down two paddle cruisers of Project PKS 180. With a draught of 1.2 and height of 8.6 m passenger ships of Golden Ring design are able to sail safely along shallow rivers and under bridges as well as to approach undeveloped beaches, that will let expand the geography of river cruises both in the European part of Russia and in Siberia/Far East regions.

The lead ship of Project PKS 180 named Golden Ring was laid down in November 2019.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.

SCSSR integrates four major shipyards of Astrakhan: Krasniye Barrikady, Lotos, III International Plant and Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association.

Photos from USC Telegram