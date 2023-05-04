2023 May 4 09:25

Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by 36.7% to $262.2 billion in 2022

Russia’s exports rose by 51.1%, imports — by 19.2%

In 2022, Russia’s trade with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) increased by 36.7% to $262.2 billion, said Sergey Katyrin, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, according to the Telegram channel of RF Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Activization of the business links between the countries has been marked at the meeting of SCO Business Council Board. Russia’s exports rose by 51.1%, imports — by 19.2%.