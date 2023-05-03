2023 May 3 09:13

TechnipFMC awarded large subsea contract for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project

TechnipFMC has been awarded a large contract by ExxonMobil Corporation affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, to supply the subsea production system for the Uaru project, according to the company's release.

TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver the overall subsea production system. The award covers 44 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.



TechnipFMC currently employs more than 100 Guyanese, and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of this award.