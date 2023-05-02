2023 May 2 15:02

Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania

Samskip announce it's performance of the first trials for new intermodal rail service from Kaunas in Lithuania, company reported. Together with LTG Cargo, global logistics company will offer rail service between the Kaunas Intermodal Terminal in Lithuania and Samskip rail terminal in Duisburg 4 times a week.



The new service will be incorporated into our Baltic Sea trade services with a focus to-and-from the UK, Ireland, Norway as well as German Ruhr and the Benelux area. In addition, the new capacity allows us to make competitive connections to-and-from Kaunas, the industrial heart of the region as well as Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.



From our terminal in Duisburg, we can connect directly to our Pan-European network. The high frequency of train service allows us to offer a market competitive door-to-door transit time of 9-10 days from Lithuania to the UK; a 4-day improvement compared to our previous service from Lithuania.