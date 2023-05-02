2023 May 2 09:23

Purus Marine Orders Four 45,000 cbm Dual Fuel Ammonia-Ready Medium-sized Gas

Purus Marine has placed an order for four 45,000 cbm medium-sized gas carriers from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea, company reported. The vessels, delivering in 2025 and 2026, will be dual fuel ammonia-ready and fitted with shaft generators and scrubbers. Purus has also secured options for two additional vessels. The vessels are expected to primarily carry ammonia.

Purus Marine provides innovative low-carbon maritime transportation and infrastructure systems to its global energy customers. Purus has a fleet of over 60 low-carbon vessels and terminals with a focus on the offshore wind, LNG and ammonia sectors. Purus is a global platform, with corporate offices in the UK, Singapore and New York. The company was established by EnTrust Global.