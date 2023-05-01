2023 May 1 16:05

Equinor announces Q1 2023 safety results

According to the safety results per the first quarter of 2023 the long-term positive trend of several indicators continues, however the injury frequency is increasing, Equinor said in its news release. No oil and gas leaks were recorded in the first quarter of 2023. Eight oil and gas leaks have been recorded during the past 12 months. Oil and gas leaks are classified by the severity of the leak rate, Equinor said in its news release.



There have been no incidents with major accident potential or serious well control incidents in the first quarter. In January and February, Equinor had four incidents with serious injuries. At the end of the first quarter of 2023 the serious incident frequency per million hours worked (SIF) was 0.4. This is equivalent to the level we saw at the end of 2022, and the lowest so far for Equinor.



However, the injury frequency has increased. For the first quarter of 2023 the total recordable injury frequency per million hours worked (TRIF) is 2.7, up from 2.5 at the end of 2022. Equinor says its improvement work in the second quarter will focus on reducing the number of injuries. Through the “Always Safe” annual wheel Equinor is collaborating with other operating companies and suppliers to enhance the understanding of what conditions are preventing safe work.



Equinor recently launched an e-learning course on preventing major accidents. The course will help ensure good interaction and understanding of risk across tasks throughout the company. The course is mandatory for all employees and available to the company’s suppliers.