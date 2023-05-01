2023 May 1 15:37

PelaStar announces new partnerships for Flowin Prize P2

Glosten Readies PelaStar™ for the US wind energy market



Glosten is growing its PelaStar™ partner network to prepare for Phase 2 of the US Department of Energy’s Floating Offshore Wind ReadINess (FLOWIN) Prize. The expanded team will focus on identifying facilities and the requisite investment to enable US-based platform fabrication and marine logistics capabilities; creating workforce development plans focused on local manufacturing in underserved communities; advancing engineering readiness for ultra-deepwater sites in the US market; refining design details to further reduce cost and environmental impacts; conducting an environmental impact assessment; and studying the feasibility of ocean co-use with fisheries and marine navigation.

In early April, the Department of Energy announced that the Glosten-led team was among the Phase 1 winners of the FLOWIN Prize. This indicates the technical readiness of the PelaStar™ tension leg platform (TLP) to scale for commercial success in the US market. “Winning Phase 1 was an important step in our commercialization path in the US market. We are now building on that success by expanding the team to help accelerate our plans for the manufacture and assembly of our PelaStar™ platforms at gigawatt scale,” said PelaStar™ Managing Director Ben Ackers.

The expanded FLOWIN team consists of key supply chain members as well as delivery partners that will be involved across the design, fabrication, assembly, and deployment stages of projects. Key partners include Foss Offshore Wind, Everett Floating Structures, GMC, FibreMax, Dyneema, and TRC.

“Foss is invested for the long term in enabling the development of the deep-water offshore wind market through our marine transportation and terminal services tailored to the industry,” said Joel Whitman, president of Foss Offshore Wind. “Glosten’s comprehensive solutions and its success at aligning world-class partners move us in a significant positive direction toward bringing the vision to the development of this new energy source to fruition.”

While Phase 1 provided an important confirmation of PelaStar’s design readiness, the team knows there are important challenges to address in the realization of floating wind off all the US coasts. To enable this once-in-a-generation industrial capacity, significant investments are needed. The expansion of port and vessel infrastructure, build-out of US-based steel fabrication capacity, and refinement of cost-effective assembly and deployment methods are primary areas of focus that will provide economic benefits to a range of communities across the country. In Phase 2, the Glosten-led team will develop plans to address these challenges and help other stakeholders plan for the production and deployment of PelaStar™ platforms. About Glosten: Glosten is a full-service consulting firm of naval architects and marine, electrical, production, and ocean engineers that offers specialized expertise in the integrated development of offshore renewable energy technologies and projects. The firm provides design and consulting services that enhance the entire project lifecycle—from site selection and economic modelling through design, installation, operation, and decommissioning.

Foss Offshore Wind is the latest development of Foss Maritime, a Saltchuk Marine company. Foss was founded in 1889 in Tacoma, Washington, and grew to become the largest marine towage operation on the West Coast. Foss Offshore Wind was created in 2020 to service the growing offshore renewables market in the United States. Foss Offshore Wind brings the reputation for safety, expertise, and quality which Foss has brought to customers around the globe for well over a century. Operating from its terminal facilities in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Foss Offshore Wind offers a full range of market leading marine transportation, laydown, construction support, vessel supply and windfarm operations and maintenance services.