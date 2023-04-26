2023 April 26 11:30

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to provide vessel for the turbine installation at Thor offshore wind farm

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has secured a firm and unconditional contract with RWE for a vessel for the installation of 72 offshore wind turbine generators (WTGs) at the Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea, according to the company's release.

This project in Denmark will have a capacity of 1GW. For this project, FOWIC will make use of one of the two Tern class installation vessels, which by the time of the project execution, will feature a new and upgraded crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons @31 metres as well as other upgrades to the vessels including jacking system. The new crane is fully electric and has a lower environmental footprint, which will help both Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and its customers to achieve their sustainability targets.

Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. The wind farm will be built off the Danish west coast and is scheduled to reach full operation in 2027. Once fully operational, Thor would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households. RWE will build the Thor Offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 kilometers from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. Installation of the turbines at sea is expected to begin in 2026, and are planned to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark.