2023 April 25 14:53

Eksfin finances Nexans Norway’s new UK export cable contract with NOK 2bn (£155m) in loan guarantees

The transaction covers the export and installation of advanced high-voltage subsea cables for the Moray West wind farm off the coast of Scotland, according to the company's release. Export Finance Norway (Eksfin)’s global portfolio of loans and guarantees covering Norwegian exports to offshore wind projects has swelled to NOK 15bn since 2019.

The Moray West wind park off the east coast of Scotland is owned by Ocean Winds, the joint venture between ENGIE (France) and EDP Renewables (from EDP group, Portugal) dedicated to offshore wind energy. The offshore wind farm will feature 60 turbines and installed capacity of 882 MW by 2025 – equating the energy demand of 1.33 million UK homes and emissions reduction of 1.1 million tonnes of CO2.



Ocean Winds holds a portfolio of 16.6 GW of gross capacity of offshore wind energy from 15 projects in operation, construction and secured development in 7 countries, making the company one the largest developers of offshore wind globally and potentially a very important customer for Norwegian exporters in this sector.

Nexans Norway is headquartered in Oslo with cable factories in Halden, Rognan and Langhus. Production capacity at Halden is currently being expanded. The company has 1,700 employees and is part of the French Nexans S.A. group, a leading global provider of cable solutions in various segments. Nexans Norway aims to become a key enabler in the sustainable electrification value chain.



The Moray West wind farm is 95% owned by Ocean Winds and 5% by Ignitis. Eksfin is providing NOK 2 billion in loan guarantees to the project linked to the Norwegian delivery. Eksfin is working with a loan syndicate comprising 20 banks, where Crédit Agricole CIB is the arranger.



Eksfin promotes Norwegian exports through supporting Norwegian companies, overseas purchasers and their banks with state-backed loans, guarantees and skilled advisory services. Eksfin promotes sales contracts globally, infrastructure investments in Norway and other types of financial transactions that strengthen Norwegian value creation. Eksfin is a state-owned Export Credit Agency governed by the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Fisheries. Eksfin employs 125 people at its headquarters in Oslo.