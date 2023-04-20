2023 April 20 16:05

Orsted enters strategic partnership with Acciona

Ørsted has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the infrastructure division of Acciona to explore options for floating offshore wind foundations, according to the company's release. Acciona is a Global Engineering and construction firm focused on renewables and a leading designer of innovative floating wind foundation solutions. The collaboration will combine Ørsted’s world-leading expertise in offshore wind with Acciona’s unique experience in large-scale construction projects and focus on carbon reduction through the use of carbon-neutral materials.

As part of the Ørsted-Acciona MoU, the companies will work together to reduce floating wind levelised cost of electricity (LCoE) and environmental footprint, industrialise the fabrication of concrete foundations, and establish a European supply chain to support Ørsted’s European project pipeline for floating wind.

More than 20 % of new offshore wind farms are estimated to be floating by the mid-2030s. Ørsted is taking steps to commercialise floating wind technology as demonstrated most recently with its Salamander project in Scotland.

A key element of the Ørsted-Acciona MoU will be to jointly explore the use of carbon-neutral bio-cement, bio-concrete, and other materials and solutions that support Ørsted’s and Acciona’s biodiversity and carbon reduction goals.



Ørsted is the first energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero target, aims for net-positive biodiversity impact from 2030, and is a founding member of SteelZero, a demand-side industry alliance for fossil-free steel. Ørsted is also a member of the First Movers Coalition’s commitment on cement and concrete.