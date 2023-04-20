2023 April 20 11:40

BW Offshore sells the FPSO BW Athena

BW Offshore closed the sale of the FPSO BW Athena to an undisclosed third party. The transaction is part of BW Offshore’s strategy to transition to floating energy infrastructure investments, according to the company's release.

The sale of the FPSO will have a limited positive effect on results to be presented for Q2 2023. At the time of closing, the unit was unencumbered and debt free.



BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The company has a fleet of 8 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow.