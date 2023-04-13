2023 April 13 17:37

Hoegh LNG, Wartsila and partners receive funding from Norwegian Government for major clean energy initiative

Hoegh LNG and technology group Wartsila have received approximately EUR 5.9 million in funding from the Norwegian Government’s green platform programme to develop a solution using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier for the energy market. The grant will provide approximately 50% of the total budget. Additional partners in the project include the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), University of South-East Norway, Sustainable Energy and BASF SE.



The project will seek to increase the viability of using hydrogen as a replacement for fossil fuels. A system will be developed to convert ammonia to hydrogen in a process that can be installed onboard a floating terminal to be owned and operated by Hoegh Floating terminals offer benefits including greater flexibility for relocation and minimal use of coastal land. They may also provide lower overall costs, improved safety and competitive hydrogen prices.